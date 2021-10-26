Amundi Purchases Shares of 2,912,606 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,912,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,982,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.37% of Activision Blizzard at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

ATVI stock opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.04.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

