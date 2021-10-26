Formidable Asset Management LLC Invests $829,000 in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Brigham Minerals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,770,000 after buying an additional 612,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 145,695 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 98,777 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 80,564 shares during the period. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MNRL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

NYSE MNRL opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 2.26.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.85 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 736.84%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

