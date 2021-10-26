Motive Wealth Advisors Takes $664,000 Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 99.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 22,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Toro by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,090 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in The Toro by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC opened at $100.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.53. The Toro Company has a one year low of $80.77 and a one year high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

