Hitchwood Capital Management LP Takes $31.02 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,022,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHTR stock opened at $731.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $764.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $717.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $818.29.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

