Motive Wealth Advisors Invests $410,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,699 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,788,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,616,000 after acquiring an additional 563,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,627,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,617 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.40. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $54.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

