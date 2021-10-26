Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87 to $0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. Entegris also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.870-$0.920 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,382. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.70.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,013 shares of company stock valued at $12,091,658 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entegris stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

