Klaytn (KLAY) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00002613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $4.08 billion and $102.14 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00070465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00076537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00101903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,186.32 or 1.00170584 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,120.16 or 0.06636804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00021435 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,705,911,894 coins and its circulating supply is 2,516,316,401 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

