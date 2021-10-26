Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MEDP traded up $25.21 on Tuesday, hitting $213.59. 5,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,219. Medpace has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $199.04. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,002,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,176,663.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $39,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,945 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

