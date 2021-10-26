Analysts Set Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Price Target at $21.80

Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get Clene alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clene by 2,071.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after buying an additional 1,123,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clene by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after buying an additional 96,624 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of Clene by 175.0% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clene by 82.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 182,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Clene in the second quarter valued at $3,132,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

CLNN traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,593. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $335.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.