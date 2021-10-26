Analysts Set Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Price Target at $21.80

Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.80.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clene by 2,071.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after buying an additional 1,123,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clene by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after buying an additional 96,624 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of Clene by 175.0% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clene by 82.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 182,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Clene in the second quarter valued at $3,132,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.
Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Clene Company Profile
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.
