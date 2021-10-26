Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. Broadmark Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

BRMK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. 903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,461. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $441,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 107.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 345,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 77.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 30,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

