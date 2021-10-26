Motive Wealth Advisors Takes $1.08 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $295.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.60 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

