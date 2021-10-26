Brokerages Set Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Price Target at $15.20

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

ONCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,322. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $180.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.76. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 541.09%. Equities analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

