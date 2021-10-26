Motive Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. Morningstar makes up approximately 0.9% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

NASDAQ MORN opened at $300.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 1.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.75 and a 52-week high of $306.61.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $4,043,730.26. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,356,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,108,368.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.45, for a total value of $4,204,848.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,328,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,884,311.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,116 shares of company stock worth $65,406,875. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.