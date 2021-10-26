Motive Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,362,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $215.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.66. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $122.73 and a 1 year high of $219.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.42.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

