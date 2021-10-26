Putnam Investments LLC Has $345.37 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 375.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $345,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.78. 44,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,791,143. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $267.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

