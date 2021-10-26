Greytown Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Greytown Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,237 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 455.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000.

BCX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.62. 1,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,120. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

