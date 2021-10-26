Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYRX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $849,575.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $3,379,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,709 shares of company stock worth $26,669,286. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 39,140 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,954 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after acquiring an additional 132,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

