Greytown Advisors Inc. Makes New $233,000 Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,272 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Five9 by 645.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Five9 by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Five9 by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN stock traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $162.21. 1,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -226.25 and a beta of 0.48. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.32 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $1,949,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,663 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.18.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.