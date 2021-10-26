Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Putnam Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Alphabet worth $1,108,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,732,669,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Alphabet by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after purchasing an additional 252,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 546,339 shares of company stock worth $566,333,381. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG traded up $21.31 on Tuesday, reaching $2,796.77. 11,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,601. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,812.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,593.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,514.62 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,102.57.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

