Greytown Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,864. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.92.

TDOC traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.91. 19,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,149. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.67 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

