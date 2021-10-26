Assetmark Inc. Buys 23,335 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,760,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,335 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $142,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,954,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,715,000 after buying an additional 2,066,048 shares during the period. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 96.8% in the second quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC now owns 134,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 66,125 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,235,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after buying an additional 1,028,207 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 689,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,527,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.76.

