Hitchwood Capital Management LP Buys 80,000 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 133.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for 0.7% of Hitchwood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hitchwood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $40,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Autodesk by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $311.79 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

