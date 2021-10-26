Greytown Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Greytown Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $721,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $100.72. 636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,100. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.76. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $100.89.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.