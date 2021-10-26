Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 1,112 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Danaher were worth $111,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,039,000 after buying an additional 1,413,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Danaher by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Danaher by 47.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $869,792,000 after buying an additional 1,046,777 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Danaher by 841.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,300,000 after buying an additional 683,791 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,010 shares of company stock worth $10,673,585. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $308.40. 9,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,255. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $220.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.27. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

