Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,267,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,688 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $92,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $88,810,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.59. 32,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,773,796. The stock has a market cap of $165.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

