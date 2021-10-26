Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $140.57 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,589,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.5% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $140,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.08. 106,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,841,570. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $241.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

