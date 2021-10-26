Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Lowered by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,842,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,141 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.7% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Bank of America worth $199,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 158,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,270,063. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $401.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

