Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by Union Heritage Capital LLC

Union Heritage Capital LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.6% of Union Heritage Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.75.

MSFT stock opened at $308.13 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $311.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

