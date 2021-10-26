CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $422.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $26.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCNE shares. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CNB Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

