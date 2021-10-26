Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €132.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SY1. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €120.30 ($141.53).

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €117.15 ($137.82) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €119.04 and its 200-day moving average is €115.32. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

