General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. General Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.800-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of GE opened at $108.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81. General Electric has a 52 week low of $56.72 and a 52 week high of $115.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

