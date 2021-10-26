Govi (GOVI) Hits Market Capitalization of $23.49 Million

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. In the last seven days, Govi has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. Govi has a market cap of $23.49 million and $747,874.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Govi coin can currently be bought for $2.52 or 0.00004041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00070562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00077184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00103486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,539.46 or 1.00284325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,168.99 or 0.06685131 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,320,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

