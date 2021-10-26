Zacks: Brokerages Expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Post -$0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to announce ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Immunic reported earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($3.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($2.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14).

IMUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $8.70 on Friday. Immunic has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $228.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 469,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 14,032.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Immunic by 158.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

