Capital International Investors Acquires 142,499 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,499 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 6.41% of BeiGene worth $2,042,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 111,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $12,233,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.78, for a total transaction of $559,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 432,847 shares of company stock worth $58,564,666. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $387.45 on Tuesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $219.20 and a 12 month high of $426.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

