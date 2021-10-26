Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SEB Equities cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 118 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.