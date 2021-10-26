Arosa Capital Management LP Sells 120,000 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Arosa Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGM. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a PE ratio of 17.25. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $248,761.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,141.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 4,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $161,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,990 shares of company stock valued at $19,151,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

