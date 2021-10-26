Arosa Capital Management LP Takes Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 164,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. Arosa Capital Management LP owned about 0.33% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,160,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,118,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,175,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 656.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 656,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,431,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

DCRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ DCRN opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.