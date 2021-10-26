Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) to Hold

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

Separately, Grupo Santander started coverage on Wal-Mart de México in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Wal-Mart de México stock opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.61. Wal-Mart de México has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.26.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wal-Mart de México (WMMVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.