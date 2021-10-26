Brokers Set Expectations for Honeywell International Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research note issued on Sunday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s FY2023 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.50.

Shares of HON stock opened at $217.54 on Tuesday. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $159.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $150.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Amundi bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,798,000 after purchasing an additional 845,685 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after acquiring an additional 615,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

