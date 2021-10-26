Vulcan Value Partners LLC Has $63.18 Million Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. ABM Industries accounts for about 0.3% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned approximately 2.12% of ABM Industries worth $63,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,723,000 after acquiring an additional 87,493 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 977,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.00. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.40.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

