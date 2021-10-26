Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Melcor REIT has a 12-month low of C$21.80 and a 12-month high of C$33.83.

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$17.98 million for the quarter.

