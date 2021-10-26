Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes $632,000 Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 68,760 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,483,000 after purchasing an additional 51,907 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,308,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,670,000 after purchasing an additional 156,013 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

In other news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average is $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. Equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.