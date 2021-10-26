Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.42

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.42 per share by the mining company on Saturday, November 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Mesabi Trust has increased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Mesabi Trust stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. Mesabi Trust has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $360.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesabi Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,630 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Mesabi Trust worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

