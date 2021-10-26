KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Position Lessened by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,623,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,578,644 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 6.9% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,280,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

KKR stock opened at $74.86 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

