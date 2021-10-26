The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KO opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $233.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.19.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

