Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $90.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average of $92.52. The firm has a market cap of $180.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.87. Heartland BancCorp has a 1 year low of $66.30 and a 1 year high of $96.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $2.508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is 34.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLAN. Piper Sandler cut shares of Heartland BancCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

