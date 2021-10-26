Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,623 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,024,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,660,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,192,000 after purchasing an additional 80,809 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.