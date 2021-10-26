Amundi Invests $307.22 Million in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Amundi bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,084,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,220,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,821,728,000 after buying an additional 350,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,180,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,959,000 after buying an additional 312,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,911,000 after buying an additional 147,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,322,000 after buying an additional 217,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,595,000 after buying an additional 693,328 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

NYSE MPC opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $68.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

