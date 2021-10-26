Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,366 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Signature Bank worth $24,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 180,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,803,000 after buying an additional 43,513 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,753,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 23.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.53.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $312.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $317.51.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

