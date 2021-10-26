Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 546,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,461,000 after purchasing an additional 159,736 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,207,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,775,000 after purchasing an additional 382,779 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 61,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.26.

Shares of MS opened at $101.91 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

